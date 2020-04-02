Coronavirus: Longtime DC worker dies; Montgomery Co. calls for equipment donations

Montgomery County is looking for donations of protective equipment for first responders, the U.S. sets another record for jobless claims and more. Read the latest on how the coronavirus crisis is affecting the area,

As of Thursday morning, Virginia has had 1,706 cases of COVID-19; Maryland, 2,331, and D.C., 653. COVID-19-related deaths in Virginia stand at 41; in Maryland, the death toll is at 36; and D.C. has 12 deaths.

Kenneth Moore, a D.C. native and a 13-year worker in the D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services, died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a briefing on Thursday.

Bowser spoke at the United Medical Center, in Ward 8, where a drive-through and walk-up testing site will open Friday.

Montgomery County is asking for donations of personal protective equipment for first responders.

About 15,000 Maryland state employees who are required to come into work began receiving increased wages Wednesday, albeit at a lower rate than a previous hazard pay incentive.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the faces of the coronavirus response, has been given a security detail after “sometimes disturbing” encounters as well as online threats.

An estimated 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance in numbers released this week, doubling the previous record set last week.

The Arlington Community Foundation has provided more than $300,000 in support to area charities in the past week, ArlNow reports.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Health officials say that if you have these symptoms, you should call your doctor (don’t just show up; they need to get ready for you). If you don’t have a doctor and you live in D.C. or the nearby Maryland suburbs, call (844) 796-2797. If you live in Virginia, call 211.

DC worker dies of COVID-19

According to D.C. data, as of April 1, two DYRS employees have tested positive for the virus, and 54 workers are being quarantined.

Moore is the second known District employee to die from COVID-19. Last week, Bowser announced that George Valentine, the deputy director of her Office of Legal Counsel, had died of the virus.

Drive-through, walk-up test site in DC opens Friday

D.C. Mayor Bowser gave her daily COVID-19 briefing at the United Medical Center, in Ward 8, where a drive-through and walk-up testing site will open Friday and will be open Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

The site is only open for D.C. residents age 65 or older with symptoms; health care providers in D.C. with symptoms; first responders in D.C. with symptoms, and D.C. residents with underlying health conditions.

People seeking tests need to call ahead and get an appointment.

Bowser will also speak on Friday to provide “an update on the District’s medical surge plan.”

Earlier this week, D.C. began releasing information about the ward of residence for each of the District’s positive cases. The most cases — 112 – have been found in Ward 6, which includes Capitol Hill, Capitol Riverfront and Gallery Place.

Ward 8, where United Medical Center is located, has recorded the fewest number of cases — 51. Councilmember Trayon White, who represents Ward 8 on the D.C. Council, addressing reporters through a mask, said many residents of the ward have had trouble accessing tests.

Reacting to the catastrophic record numbers of Americans filing for unemployment benefits, Bowser predicted “at least six months of [increased] calls” to the Department of Employment Services. She said 22 new workers were at call centers, and about 50 more are on the way.

Coronavirus at 4 DC long-term care facilities

There are coronavirus cases at four long-term care facilities in D.C., including one facility with four cases. Another facility has two cases, and others each have one case.

D.C. Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt said all facilities are following CDC guidance for outbreaks in nursing homes. She said they had moved early last month with “very aggressive plans” to limit visitors and take other safety precautions.

Montgomery Co. looks for PPE donations

Montgomery County is asking people with any spare personal protective equipment to make a donation, saying their first responders are facing “a critical shortage” of precious supplies such as gowns, masks and gloves during the coronavirus crisis.

They’re looking for:

Respirators (N95 or KN95)

Masks (surgical or procedural)

Gowns (medical, isolation, or surgical)

Face shields (medical goggles or safety glasses)

Gloves

If you have any to give, they’re asking you to fill out a form online to set up a donation.

Dr. Earl Stoddard, the director of emergency management and homeland security for Montgomery County, said establishments such as construction companies, laboratories and manufacturers who can’t operate during Gov. Larry Hogan’s order for non-essential businesses to close have been coming through.

“This unprecedented health challenge has brought out the best in our community and many people and organizations are helping,” Stoddard said in a statement.

Pay bump for 15,000 Md. state workers

About 15,000 Maryland state employees who are required to come into work began receiving increased wages Wednesday, albeit at a lower rate than a previous hazard pay incentive, Maryland Matters reports.

Fauci feels safe despite threats, ‘disturbing’ admirers

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said Thursday he feels safe despite reports he’s received online threats and has had “sometimes disturbing” personal encounters with admirers that prompted the Trump administration to assign him a security detail.

Another record increase in jobless-benefit applications

Last week, the number of Americans filing for unemployment insurance was four times the previous record. This week’s number, released Thursday, is double that. Over 6.5 million Americans filed for benefits, as layoffs accelerate in the midst of the coronavirus.

More Coronavirus News

FEMA asks Pentagon for 100,000 body bags

Days after President Donald Trump and his task force warned that a “tough two weeks” are ahead and that 100,000 or more Americans could die from the virus, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has requested 100,000 body bags from the Department of Defense as soon as possible, Reuters reports.

Arlington foundation gives $300,000 to area charities

The Arlington Community Foundation has provided more than $300,000 in support to area charities in the past week, ArlNow reports.

The foundation last month received a $1 million donation from Amazon, which is building a headquarters in Northern Virginia, and $350,000 of it was specifically to be used in Arlington. The Arlington Food Assistance Center got $25,000, the largest single grant from the community foundation.

The Associated Press and WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.