Maryland board recommends in-person voting on Election Day

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s election board has voted to recommend having in-person voting on Election Day in at least one location in each county for the state’s June 2 primary.

The board voted Thursday to modify a recommendation it made last week to hold an all mail-in primary in response to the coronavirus. Absentee ballots will be sent to all eligible voters.

Voters will be able to either mail them in or drop them off at certain locations from May 21 through June 2.

There will be at least one location for drop off in each county and no more than four.

“Based on extensive consultation with state and federal public health officials, the Board believes this plan achieves the necessary balance between protecting public health and safeguarding the right to vote,” said Linda Lamone, Administrator of the State Board of Elections, in a statement. “We do not adopt these changes lightly, and are taking the appropriate steps to ensure every eligible Marylander has the opportunity to vote either by mail or in-person.”

