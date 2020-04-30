30 staff members at Loudoun Co. senior living community stop working amid coronavirus concerns

About 30 staff members at a senior living community in Ashburn, Virginia, are not working their normal shifts over concerns about infecting their loved ones at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Loudoun County officials learned about the situation at Waltonwood at Ashburn on Tuesday night, and how the shortage has impacted the community’s memory care service.

“Thirty staff members have chosen right now not to take the chance to bring this home to their families, and so they’re not working in the facility at this time,” Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis J. Randall told WTOP.

Waltonwood has some positive coronavirus cases, Randall said, and the county is working on getting personal protective equipment to the community.

So far, there have been seven deaths in Loudoun County. Randall said those deaths included people over the age of 60 and some in senior care facilities.

“We have quite a few senior facilities and many of them have at least one case,” Randall said.

At Falcons Landing, in Potomac Falls, some staff members have already tested positive, Randall said.

Randall said the county’s health department meets daily to plan PPE distribution and is in consistent communication with senior care facilities.

“The staff who work at these facilities are dedicated professionals, and if we can get them the proper protective equipment that protects them, thus protects their families, many of them — in fact most of them — would be willing to be at work,” Randall said.

The shortage of PPEs is seeing nationwide impacts. Nursing homes around the U.S. had already sounded the alarm on the shortage in mid-March.

“People who are working in our elder care facilities are absolutely essential workers,” Randall said, “they deserve the protective equipment, and we are all trying to get that to them as fast as we possibly can.”

If the county can get more PPEs to senior care facilities, Randall said she believed that would alleviate the staffing issues.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.