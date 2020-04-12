12 Northern Virginia ABC stores to close temporarily

Twelve ABC liquor stores in Northern Virginia will close starting Monday, the state's Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority announced Thursday.

The closures, which could last until at least April 30, come as stores deal with reduced staffing levels, with some workers under self-quarantine.

“We chose the stores using several criteria, including the locations of neighboring stores, and collaborated with our regional retail leaders to determine which closures would have the lowest impact on customers’ convenience,” said ABC CEO Travis Hill in a statement Thursday.

The locations are:

685 Braddock Road, in Fairfax;

3903 Fair Ridge Drive, in Fairfax;

507 William St., in Fredericksburg;

686 St. Asaph St., in Alexandria;

The Bradlick Shopping Center, in Annandale;

2507 North Harrison St., in Arlington;

44722 Brimfield Drive, in Ashburn;

5331 Merchants View Square, in Haymarket;

378 Elden St., in Herndon;

6230-I Rolling Road, in Springfield;

50 North Stafford Complex Center Suite, Stafford;

8150 Leesburg Pike, Suite 110, in Vienna.

Employees of the temporarily closed stores have the option to work in nearby open locations. “No employees will lose the opportunity to work,” the authority said.

All Virginia ABC stores still operating are open from noon to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The authority said the reduced hours allow for staffing flexibility and more frequent cleaning. Stores are also limiting the number of customers inside at one time to no more than 10. There are also social distancing markers so customers know to stand at least 6 feet apart from each other.

Orders can also be made online at www.abc.virginia.gov.

