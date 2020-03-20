Younger patients in the region testing positive for coronavirus

As testing increases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that it is seeing younger patients test positive for the new coronavirus.

As testing increases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that it is seeing younger patients test positive for the new coronavirus.

In its analysis of new data compiled of coronavirus cases in the U.S. from Feb. 12 through March 12, the CDC found 20% of patients diagnosed with coronavirus were between the ages of 20-40.

One of D.C.’s earlier cases from last week included a 24-year-old man.

In Maryland, an infant and a teenager both became the first in their age groups to receive a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 this week.

A number of area universities have also confirmed positive cases among their student communities. An on-campus American University student and an off-campus George Washington University student have tested positive. So have a student at George Mason University and a student at the University of Maryland, College Park.

#UMD has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 within our community, a student who returned to their family home from study abroad in Barcelona. Read today’s message from @UMDHealthCenter’s Dr. Bodison: https://t.co/uC9msLoj04 — Univ. of Maryland (@UofMaryland) March 20, 2020



Though symptom risks vary with age, 1 in 5 patients hospitalized were young adults, the CDC study found. Patients younger than 20 had milder symptoms and none have died, the study said.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is asking young people to take the outbreak seriously.

“Today, I have a message for young people: You’re not invincible,” he said. “This virus could put you in hospital for weeks or even kill you. Even if you don’t get sick, the choices you make about where you go could be the difference.”

He said data from many countries shows people aged 50 and under make up a “significant proportion” of patients who need hospitalization, according to The Associated Press.

WTOP’s Teta Alim and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More Coronavirus News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.