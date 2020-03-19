Tips for enduring the coronavirus outbreak while working from home

Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, numerous routines have been severely interrupted, causing plenty of stress. Here are some tips on how to cope.

Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, numerous routines have been severely interrupted, causing plenty of stress — especially for those spending a lot of time at home.

There are signs to watch for when stress is getting to you, or someone you love.

“Anything from anger outbursts, or there may be people who are being more quiet than usual,” along with changes in eating, drinking and sleep patterns, said Dr. Maura Rossman, health officer for the Howard County Health Department.

Some tips for coping include staying connected.

“We all can learn to use social media and other avenues like Skype and FaceTime to connect, even though we are not physically close to those that we usually interact with,” Rossman said.

Find creative ways to exercise at home, or work on your cooking skills, she said.

In addition, families “can get to know one another, and interact with each other on a more personal level than perhaps we’ve been used to doing for the past decade,” Rossman added.

Another suggestion is to make plans for the future. “This is a time to be planning for the future because we will get through this eventually,” Rossman said.

You’re urged to avoid unhealthy behaviors, such as excessive drinking.

Additionally, the county health department’s Bureau of Behavioral Health Services is operating virtually, and available to link people to behavioral health providers, according to the bureau’s director, Roe Rodgers-Bonaccorsy. The bureau can be reached at (410) 313-6202.

Here are other tips on how to keep your body healthy as you practice social distancing.

More Coronavirus News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.