Thinking about visiting Ocean City during coronavirus pandemic? Don’t, mayor says

As the coronavirus continues to spread through the D.C. area, Ocean City is asking visitors to steer clear.

As the coronavirus continues to spread through the D.C. area, the mayor of one popular Maryland beach is asking visitors to steer clear.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan and the city council urged people on Thursday to stay home and avoid crowds.

That means delaying trips to the sunny seaside town.

“To further protect our residents, visitors and town employees we request that visitors postpone trips to Ocean City beginning immediately,” Meehan said in a news release.

“This action is necessary to ensure compliance with social distancing and flatten the curve of this dangerous coronavirus. At this point, the only weapon we have to combat this potentially fatal virus is to take drastic measures. All of us have to work together to outlast and shorten the cycle of this pandemic.”

More Coronavirus News

Meehan’s statements follow measures taken by Gov. Larry Hogan aimed at limiting the coronavirus spread.

Hogan ordered the closure of all enclosed shopping malls and entertainment venues, starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

“I know that the actions that we’ve been taking may seem extreme and they seem frightening,” Hogan said at a news conference. “As I said before, they are also absolutely necessary to save lives of thousands of Marylanders and hundreds of thousands of Americans.”

He added that the Maryland Department of Transportation will immediately restrict access to the terminal at BWI Marshall Airport to ticketed passengers and airport employees with badges only. Exceptions will be made for visitors that are visiting disabled passengers.

“We need all levels of government to get through this crisis,” Hogan said. “This fight against this global pandemic is a race against time and we must take action now.”

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland rose 88% in 48 hours, as more tests are being done.

Rehoboth, Delaware, another popular destination, urged caution, but stopped short of asking people not to visit.

“As the Coronavirus continues to change on a daily basis with so many different moving pieces, full time residents and second homeowners need to remain very watchful and monitor your travel in and out of the City of Rehoboth Beach,” City Manager Sharon Lynn said in a Thursday statement.

“For part time residents who are considering traveling to your homes here, or if you are already here, it is very important to consider staying in your homes as much as possible while social distancing from the public,” Lynn said.

She warned that the bulk of Rehoboth’s population is over the age of 60 — a group particularly vulnerable to coronavirus infection. And noted that Rehoboth’s “limited hospitalization facilities that cannot handle the potential number of illnesses this crisis may bring.”

“We must remain vigilant, sensible and focus on the most responsible and prudent way to continue our lives during this crisis,” she said.

Lynn asked that people practice social distancing and stay home if possible.

In Bethany Beach, Mayor Lew Killmer also urged social distancing and noted that they have stopped public hearings for the time being.

Likewise, Fenwick Island officials say they’re monitoring the coronavirus pandemic. Town Hall is restricted to employees only and those who feel ill are asked to stay home.

WTOP’s Rick Massimo contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.