Coronavirus: All Md. malls, entertainment venues to close at 5 p.m. Thursday

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday ordered that all Maryland malls and entertainment venues would be closed at 5 p.m. Thursday, the latest in a series of steps area officials have taken in response to the novel coronavirus that has swept the nation in the past few months.

In the past 24 hours, Maryland suffered its first death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has swept the country in the past two months, and on Thursday morning Hogan also announced the state’s first child to be stricken with the disease: a 5-year-old girl in Howard County.

“Unfortunately, we are only at the beginning of this crisis,” Hogan said. “This is truly one of the most daunting challenges our state has ever faced.”

Hogan also announced that only ticketed passengers and workers with badges would be allowed into BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

A D.C. elementary school student has been diagnosed with COVID-19, their school said in a statement.

As of 10:10 a.m. Thursday, Virginia is at 77 cases; D.C. is at 39, and Maryland is at 107 – an increase of 22 overnight.

President Trump and the coronavirus task force will give a briefing from the White House Thursday morning. You can watch it here when it goes live, or listen to it. Trump signed a coronavirus relief package Wednesday night.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will give a news conference on developments at 3 p.m.; D.C> Mayor Muriel Bowser is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m.

D.C. elementary school student tests positive

A student at Rocketship Rise Academy, in D.C., has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a statement from the school’s interim executive director.

“D.C. Health will take the lead on outreach to any students and/or staff who may be at risk due to contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case,” principal Corey Lewis wrote in a letter to parents.

New cases in Virginia

On Wednesday, Virginia health officials announced 10 new cases in the state, bringing the total number of cases in the commonwealth to 77. More than half of those cases — 39 cases — are in Northern Virginia.

Dr. Norm Oliver, with the Virginia Department of Health, said there are three separate COVID-19 outbreaks in Virginia, helping drive the increase in cases. An outbreak is defined as two more cases that can be traced to a common exposure, Oliver said.

One of the outbreaks are in James City County, north of Newport News, and the other two are in the Richmond area.

Speaking at the news conference, Gov. Ralph Northam said he hadn’t yet made the decision to activate the National Guard, but “it’s certainly an option that’s on the table.”

2 DC first responders positive

Two members of the DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from Chief Gregory Dean.

D.C. Health was notified of the positive test Monday and is doing contact tracing of the patient, which includes contacting other fire and EMS personnel and other individuals who may have had contact with the patient. On Wednesday night, another member of the department was reported to have tested positive.

It’s unclear how many first responders were identified as being potentially exposed to the virus.

But the firefighters union, the D.C. Fire Fighters Association, confirmed to WTOP that at least 73 firefighters are being asked to quarantine due to coronavirus concerns from the first reported case.

