Exercising outdoors is one way to pass the time during the coronavirus pandemic. For those who are trying to stay fit, these are some places to choose from for a healthy mix of fresh air and social distancing.

In the District, Meridian Hill Park along 16th street in Northwest is a tranquil setting with a view of the city skyline and a great spot to get in a good run.

The Park Fitness Station in Anacostia Park is where you’ll find everything from stationary bikes and a squat press to a row machine and ladders.

Over on Theodore Roosevelt Island, get a good workout in and then take a stroll along one of the three walking trails.

Rock Creek Park’s exercise area near the Calvert Street exit makes for a good option and offers plenty of benches and bars as well as running trails.

In Virginia, the Mount Vernon Trail, stretching from Theodore Roosevelt Island to George Washington’s Mt. Vernon Estate is a great way to do cardio. It also connects to other trails and is 36 miles round trip.

The Arlington Calisthenics Park in Arlington Heights is another good area to get in some strength training.

If you prefer to exercise inside, several D.C.-area gyms have started live streaming workouts, too.

