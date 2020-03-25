How local police are practicing social distancing

With coronavirus cases increasing, local police departments around the region are taking unique steps in order to protect officers who can't work from home.

With the number of new coronavirus cases continuing to increase, police departments around the D.C. region are taking unique steps in order to protect officers who can’t work from home.

Police officers are starting to limit the types of incidents where they would take an in-person report.

If it’s a violent crime, or if it’s any type of incident that leaves you or someone else in danger, you can be sure you’ll still get an immediate response by an officer.

Other crimes? A phone call or filing an online report will suffice.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is the latest to tell residents that for crimes like vandalism or other property crimes (like if someone broke into your car), it’s best to either call police or fill out an online report so that the crime can be documented.

However, an immediate response to your filing is not likely to happen.

Prince George’s County police announced they’d be taking reports in a similar manner over the weekend, as did Fairfax County police.

In addition, D.C. police are also encouraging similar measures, and say that when police do show up for a call, they’ll want to speak with you outside whenever possible.

