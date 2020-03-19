DC business rolls out curbside dog drop-off amid coronavirus crisis

District Dogs, which has locations in Park View and Navy Yard, is rolling out a curbside pet drop-off service. The business is struggling because many customers who would normally drop their dogs off while they worked are staying home with their pets.

Local businesses continue to struggle — and adapt — during the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s true of a doggy day care business that’s using an innovative idea to try to stay afloat: a curbside pet drop-off service.

“I came up with it this morning and implemented it this morning,” said Jacob Hensley, the owner of District Dogs, which has locations in Park View and Navy Yard.

The idea is to limit human-to-human contact during the outbreak.

Hensley said the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, and sparked the busiest day of his week on Thursday. It comes amid a rough stretch for his company.

“We’ve been hurt significantly” by the outbreak, he said. “I have had to let several people go and most of my full-time staff are now part-time staff.”

Many of his customers who would drop their dogs off while they worked are now simply staying home with their pets.

“We are treading water,” Hensley said. The goal, for now, is “to survive and have a business for people to come back to once this is over.”

