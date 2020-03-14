Coronavirus updates: Cherry Blossom run canceled, local venues and businesses close over virus fears

Capital One in Tysons closed an office after an employee tested positive for the virus. The employee was last in the office, at 8020 Towers Crescent Drive, adjacent to the popular Tysons Corner Center mall, on March 6.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia have all declared state’s of emergency after dozens of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the region.

Almost all area schools have been canceled as school systems prepare to switch to distance learning and many local venues have shuttered their doors.

Here’s what to know about the coronavirus response in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

D.C.

The District’s number of 10 reported cases has not changed since earlier this week.

Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan’s communications director, Mike Ricci, tweeted on Saturday that the state’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 26. However, the first three patients diagnosed with COIVD-19 have recovered.

Maryland #COVIDー19 update for this morning: -Today’s daily count from @MDHealthDept shows that we have *26* confirmed cases. So we’ve added 11 to the count since our last report. To date, we have no deaths, and no cases reported among children. — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) March 14, 2020

Virginia

One new case has been reported in Virginia. The Chesterfield Health District confirmed that a resident in their 60s who just returned from international travel to a location with cases of COVID-19 followed protocols and stayed home. After developing symptoms he was tested in Richmond, and the positive result came back Friday night. The news release notes that “the patient is currently doing well.” It is the 31st case in the state.

Arlington County declared a local emergency. That allows easier access to funding, supplies and services in order to deal with the virus.

