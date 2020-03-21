DC cherry blossoms reach peak bloom

The cherry blossoms in D.C. have reached the final stage: peak bloom.

The National Park Service said Friday the cherry blossoms have reached the last stage of bloom a day earlier than the predicted peak bloom dates of March 21 to March 24.

The cherry trees are officially at peak bloom! For a spectacular live look at the Tidal Basin ringed in white and pink, check out the new #BloomCam, courtesy of our friends @TheNationalMall and @CherryBlossFest. Look in any time at https://t.co/vBYY3Qgj4d. #BloomWatch pic.twitter.com/PRsyOJ2Xdv — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 20, 2020

Peak bloom is defined as the day when 70% of the cherry blossoms surrounding the Tidal Basin are open.

Many National Cherry Blossom Festival events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 measures to flatten the curve. So, the Trust for the National Mall has set up a bloom cam that lets you see the Tidal Basin awash in a burst of pinks and whites.

For those who plan to see the cherry blossoms in person, the National Park Service is urging visitors not to climb the trees.

On Friday, the trunk of one of the Yoshino trees broke under the weight of climbers.

While we’re all focused in #SocialDistancing, let’s not forgot the First Rule of Peak Bloom – do not climb the trees!! The trunk of this Yoshino cherry broke under the weight climbers today. It cannot be saved and will be removed tonight. #ProtectTheBlossoms pic.twitter.com/j4XX4ECT5b — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 20, 2020

More importantly, the Park Service said that those who still plan to visit the Tidal Basin should make smart decisions and follow the guidance set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on social distancing and other measures to help reduce the spread of infectious diseases.

And if you’re planning to take public transportation, Smithsonian and Arlington Cemetery Metro stations are closed. The transit agency said Metro is for essential trips only.

Find out the schedules of local transit agencies.

NEW – Again, Metro is for essential trips only. We’ll do cherry blossoms another time. #wmata https://t.co/YmdHvw2tVs — Metro (@wmata) March 19, 2020

