Coronavirus update: Alexandria records 1st first case; Loudoun Co. schools closed for more than a week

The D.C. area is facing growing coronavirus-related impacts as the number of local cases continues to grow and major events are postponed or canceled.

Congress is shutting the Capitol and all House and Senate office buildings to the public, including tours, until April. Lawmakers, aides and journalists will still be allowed in the buildings.

Metro says it is cleaning trains and buses daily but there are no service changes for now. At a board meeting Thursday morning, Metro officials said they are planning for the potential of service cuts if there is a spike in employee sick days, illnesses or other regional disruption.

The Alexandria Health Department confirmed its first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The case is tied to the Christ Church Georgetown outbreak.

Loudoun County Public Schools are closed until March 23 to give teachers and school staff to consult with local health officials. There is one case of coronavirus in Loudoun County, although it is not connected to the school system. Several other school systems have announced schedule changes.

The Washington Wizards says players, coaches and other personnel will self-quarantine “for the next three to four days” after the team played the Utah Jazz late last month and a Jazz player later tested positive. The NBA season has been suspended indefinitely.

In Maryland, officials announced three new cases Wednesday evening, bringing the state’s total to 12 cases. The new cases include a Montgomery County resident in his 20s who recently traveled to Spain; a Baltimore County resident in his 60s who worked at the AIPAC conference in D.C.; and a Prince George’s County resident in his 60s whose travel history is under investigation.

In D.C., where a total of 10 cases have been reported, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Thursday announced an additional $5 million from the District’s emergency cash reserves would be used to buy supplies and protective equipment. On Wednesday, Bowser declared a state of emergency and health officials recommended canceling large gatherings of 1,000 or more people. Of the cases in D.C., two of are unknown origin and officials aren’t sure how the people contracted the virus.

New Alexandria case

The Alexandria case is believed to be the state’s 10th case and is connected to the expanding outbreak linked to Christ Church Georgetown in D.C. The church’s rector tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend, becoming the first case in the District. Since then, at least three other cases in D.C. in Virginia have been linked to the church.

Alexandria health officials say the Alexandria patient came into contact with a D.C. resident who now has a confirmed case of COVID-19 who recently spent time at the Immanuel Chapel of the Virginia Theological Seminary. The health department says it is contacting people who had close contacts with the person at the seminary.

The Alexandria patient is “doing well and is isolated at home,” the health department said.

The health department says if you visited Immanuel Chapel between Feb. 26 and March 4 and have not already been contacted directly by the health department, you may have been exposed to the virus but are considered by the CDC to be at low risk. Anyone who visited the chapel on those dates should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from their last visit, the department says.

Earlier this week, health officials in Loudoun County said a man in his 40s also tested positive for the virus after contracting the virus from someone at Christ Church.

