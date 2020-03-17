Coronavirus: Businesses and workers confront new reality

The workweek began Monday with many adults and students staying home and the news that restaurants, bars and other gathering places in both D.C. and Maryland would be restricted to takeout only.

The latest

Restaurants and bars in D.C. and Maryland begin the first full day of restricted service after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered them closed to dine-in service to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Hogan is set to give a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to announce whether Maryland’s primary election set for April 28 will go on as scheduled and “additional actions to slow the spread of COVID-19,” a spokesman says.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is set to give an update on Virginia’s response to COVID-19 during an 11 a.m. news conference

A student living on campus at American University tested positive for coronavirus. The student, who remains self-isolated, had recently returned to the campus from travel within the U.S.

Virginia has recorded its second COVID-19-related death: a man in his 70s in the Newport News area. As of Tuesday morning, there are more than 50 known cases of coronavirus.

The workweek began Monday with many people staying home and trying to get work done, schools beginning their first of several weeks without students and notification from the state of Maryland and D.C. that bars, restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and other large businesses need to temporarily close.

Some of the earliest reactions to the orders have come from small business owners who said they would have liked more time to plan for the closure. However, one public relations expert offered some advice on how businesses can stay connected with their customers.

Tuesday is the first full day that many of these locations will be pivoting to serve carryout meals only.

If you do have to go out, and you rely on public transportation, be sure to check the schedules before you go, as Metro is only running every 12 minutes and MARC and VRE have announced cutbacks as well.

If you’re driving, be aware that reversible roads will be in rush hour mode, even with fewer drivers, as will toll lanes — though the prices are much lower than usual. Parking rules in the District remain on a weekday timetable, though street sweeping restrictions do not apply.

More Coronavirus News

Maryland

All restaurants, bars, movie theaters and gyms across Maryland are closed indefinitely as of 5 p.m. Monday. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the move is designed to lower infection rates as the state reported its 37th infection.

Social, community, religious or sports events drawing more than 50 people are also now banned on the heels of a CDC recommendation to limit mass gatherings of that size or larger for at least eight weeks.

“We have never faced anything like this before,” Hogan said Monday during a news conference in Annapolis. “This is going to be much harder, take much longer and be much worse than almost anyone is currently understanding.”

D.C.

In D.C., American University reported that a student had tested positive for coronavirus; Howard noted that a guest who attended a March 7 dinner on campus had tested positive; and Gonzaga College High School’s president tested positive after he had run a fever starting Friday.

Also, a Metro Transit police officer who lives in Prince George’s County, Maryland, but is based in Springfield, Virginia, tested positive for the virus.

On Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered all restaurants and bars to close to dine-in customers, offering only carryout and delivery services. In addition, gyms, theaters and massage businesses are also closed.

The D.C. Council on Monday is set to vote on emergency coronavirus legislation that will addressing possible wage replacement, grants to small business and prohibit evictions and shutting off utilities.

Virginia

The second death related to COVID-19 in Virginia was a man in his 70s, the state’s health department said Monday. The cause of death was respiratory failure.

The patient was located in the Newport News area.

“It is a sad day in our community as we learn that a local resident has died from COVID-19,” said Peninsula Health Department Acting Director Dr. Steve Julian.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said that he is deeply saddened to hear about the latest death.

“It’s important that we all look out for each other during this difficult time for our commonwealth and our country,” Northam said in a statement.

This is the second death in the Newport News area from COVID-19. Virginia reported its first coronavirus-related death of COVID-19 on Saturday. The first victim was a man also in his 70s.

—

WTOP’s Jack Moore, Alejandro Alvarez, Rick Massimo and Max Smith contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.