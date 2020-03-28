Apple releases COVID-19 app with information, screening tools

Apple has put out a new COVID-19 app that brings information and even a screening tool for the virus right to your phone.

If you’re not an iPhone user, don’t worry, there is a website as well.

The most prominent feature on the app is the screening tool, which walks users through a series of questions that describe symptoms and helps them to determine whether they’re in a high or moderate risk category based on health history.

The app also asks whether you’ve been in close contact with someone who had the virus or if you live or visited an area where the virus is prevalent.

The first question asks whether you are answering for yourself or someone else. From there, when selecting that you’re screening for a friend who was healthy and in the 18-to-64 range, regardless of symptoms or exposure, the recommendation ended up being to self-isolate.

This suggestion mirrors the experiences of people who live healthy lives and now suddenly have gone days without smelling or tasting anything while being wracked with a fever, aches, and chills, and yet still can’t get a test for the virus right now.

Only when selecting that the person you’re screening for worked in a hospital or long-term care facility did the answer differ. At that point, the app says that they should call their doctor.

The app does more than screen for the virus, though. It also provides information about COVID-19 and offers tips on how you can help slow its spread through social distancing and other measures.

It also offers official guidance on testing, including how to get one and what to do while waiting for the results.

The app is free and the website are free to use.

