Battery life a top priority for phone buyers, tech survey finds

A new survey from CNET shows 80% of shoppers want better phone battery life.

If your phone is a few years old, you’re probably worried about it running out of juice at an inconvenient moment. And you’re not alone.

A majority of phone shoppers are concerned about battery life when looking at new phones, a CNET survey showed.

“That’s the most important feature when we think about upgrading, like what’s the must-have thing,” Dashia Milden, a consumer insights editor with CNET, told WTOP. “A long battery life definitely is [a must] by a landslide.”

The survey, which polled over 3,700 U.S. adults, found that 80% of respondents identified better battery life as a must-have. Milden said that battery life becomes more of a concern as your phone gets older.

“Battery life typically diminishes over the span of two years, so as much as we would like to think that our phone can last us for three [to] four years, you may find yourself needing to charge it more,” she said.

Milden added that at the two-year mark of owning the phone, you should weigh your options if the battery is not as good, such as purchasing a new battery, which could void your warranty, or getting a new device.

And that new phone cost can be a concern for some buyers. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, which CNET recommends for the best battery life, starts at $1,199.

For budget and battery-friendly options, Milden said to consider phones such as the OnePlus 15 or the Poco F7 Ultra as solid, affordable picks.

Milden also said to consider last year’s model or refurbished phones to get capable devices at a cheaper price. If buying refurbished, consider trusted storefronts like Apple, Best Buy and Back Market. And choose wisely.

“Look into the features, the condition of the phone, seeing if you can get an update to the battery health, and more importantly, [whether] there’s a warranty and a return policy, just in case you’re not satisfied with what you get,” said Milden.

WTOP’s Ralph Fox contributed to this story.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.