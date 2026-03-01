1 dead in crash that closed southbound lanes of Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Laurel

One person is dead following a crash in the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Laurel, Maryland, Sunday morning.

One person is dead following a crash in the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Laurel, Maryland, Sunday morning.

U.S. Park Police told WTOP that the crash happened near Maryland Route 198 around 4:30 a.m.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The driver and sole occupant of the striking vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people in the vehicle that was struck were not injured.

Southbound drivers were taken off the Baltimore-Washington Parkway at Route 198 and were rerouted through Laurel. Drivers were able to rejoin the Parkway via Route 197.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported shortly before 10:48 a.m. that all lanes of the parkway are open, after police closed all southbound lanes for a crash investigation.

A map of the area is below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.