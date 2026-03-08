Burst pipe forces Maryland school to close as classrooms flooded

A school in Laurel, Maryland, will be closed March 9 due to a burst pipe. No other campuses have been impacted.

A school in Maryland will be closed on Monday after a burst pipe flooded classrooms over the weekend.

The Laurel campus of Monarch Global Academy will be closed to students and staff on March 9 with no instruction for students due to flooding from the incident.

None of the school’s other campuses have been impacted by the burst pipe.

An announcement by the Anne Arundel County Public Schools said a decision about the campus opening on Tuesday would be made Monday.

Find more information on their website.

