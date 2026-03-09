Don’t just grumble or rant, here’s how to complain and get results

Consumer advice expert Kevin Brasler, of Washington Consumers' Checkbook, has tips on how to effectively complain and get results, and maybe even a refund.

There are plenty of things for consumers to complain about, from an overcooked steak to a repair person who never shows up. But your grumbles don’t always have to be negative — one consumer advice expert has some tips on how to effectively complain and get results.

“First tip is do actually complain,” said Kevin Brasler, executive editor of Washington Consumers’ Checkbook. “Most people, when they have problems, they think it’s just not worth trouble to complain.”

Venting to your family or friends about poor service won’t provide much satisfaction.

“Good companies will move quickly to put things right,” Brasler said. “You just have to let them know that the problem occurred.”

The trick is to complain effectively and diligently follow up.

“Start by asking to speak to a manager or an owner,” Brasler said. “Someone who can make a decision and solve your problem.”

Brasler said “nobody wants to read a 3,000 word manifesto.” Instead, concisely describe why you’re dissatisfied.

“It’s very important to, as briefly as possible, state the facts as you see them: what went wrong, why you’re entitled to relief and what that relief is,” Brasler said. “And your logic behind that — that you’re being reasonable in making this demand.”

He said remain firm, but polite, because nobody responds well to hostility.

“If you use words like cheated, or crook, or incompetent, or worse, those types of complaints turn into a feud, and then you have to work harder to get a resolution.”

Bottom line: keep your cool.

“Just tell them what went wrong and what they need to do to make you happy.”

Asked whether it is better to complain by phone or by email, Brasler said, “usually a quick phone call or message can put things right, especially with companies that are responsive.”

Part of the problem these days, he said, is that with large companies, it can be difficult to get ahold of a person to complain to.

“A lot of people just give up because they’ve made it so complicated to get help, and that’s by design,” Brasler said. “These companies are happy for you to just go away and not have to give you a refund.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.