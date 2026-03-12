Live Radio
What are the best family cars for 2026?

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

March 12, 2026, 1:44 PM

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: A 2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro hybrid SUV on display at the New York International Auto Show on April 16, 2025 in New York City. The New York International Auto Show is celebrating its 125th year anniversary, amidst the background of tariffs on the automotive industry. President Donald Trump indicated the possibility of a temporary suspension of the tariffs. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)
A 2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro hybrid SUV. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JANUARY 09: Hyundai Tucson compact crossover SUV on display at the AutoSalon press preview on January 09, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium. The 102nd Brussels Motor Show has firmly established itself on the international calendar, featuring over 60 car brands and more than 20 motorcycle brands, and visited by over 270,000 people. (Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)
Hyundai Tucson compact crossover SUV on display at the AutoSalon press preview on Jan. 9, 2026, in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)
SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: The Honda logo is displayed on a Honda CR-V SUV at Honda Marin on October 16, 2024 in San Rafael, California. Honda announced the recall of 720,000 cars and SUVs due to defective high-pressure fuel pumps that could develop cracks that would allow fuel leaks. The models being recalled are the 2023-2024 Accord and Accord Hybrid, 2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid. and 2025 Civic Sedan and Civic Sedan Hybrid. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The Honda logo. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JANUARY 09: Hyundai Kona Hybrid compact crossover suv at the Hyundai motor show stand on display at the AutoSalon press preview on January 09, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium. The 102nd Brussels Motor Show has firmly established itself on the international calendar, featuring over 60 car brands and more than 20 motorcycle brands, and visited by over 270,000 people. (Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)
Hyundai Kona Hybrid compact crossover SUV at the Hyundai motor show. (Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JANUARY 09: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N battery electric compact performance crossover SUV on display at the AutoSalon press preview on January 09, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium. The 102nd Brussels Motor Show has firmly established itself on the international calendar, featuring over 60 car brands and more than 20 motorcycle brands, and visited by over 270,000 people. (Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N battery electric compact performance crossover SUV. (Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: The 2026 Toyota Tundra is on display during the 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center on November 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)
The 2026 Toyota Tundra. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)
If you’re not freaking out about oil prices and you’re in the market for a slick new ride for your family, U.S. News has a host of options for you to consider.

Let’s not say born to be wild, as the song proclaims, this is more born to be mild.

The outlet has released its 2026 Best Cars for Families awards, expanding the rankings this year with seven new categories. The awards now recognize 14 different vehicle classes, evaluating models based on safety, reliability, interior space and family-friendly features.

“With a variety of new awards added this year, the Best Cars for Families provides households of all kinds with expertly vetted options to fit their specific needs,” said Zach Doell, vehicle testing editor at U.S. News.

Hyundai led the pack, so to speak, taking home five awards across multiple categories.

The Hyundai Palisade Hybrid earned the inaugural title of Best Midsize Hybrid SUV for Families, while the Hyundai Ioniq 5 was named Best Compact EV SUV for Families. The Hyundai Ioniq 9 also picked up the first-ever Best Midsize EV SUV for Families award.

The Hyundai Tucson and Tucson Hybrid rounded out the automaker’s wins in the compact SUV and compact hybrid SUV categories.

Several new segments also made their debut this year, reflecting changing family vehicle needs.

The Mazda CX-90 PHEV was named Best Plug-in Hybrid SUV for Families, praised for its third-row seating and features. The Honda Ridgeline and Toyota Tundra took top honors in the new midsize and full-size pickup truck categories.

Other winners include the GMC Acadia for Best 3-Row Midsize SUV for Families and the GMC Yukon XL for Best Large SUV for Families.

In the minivan category, the Kia Carnival earned the title of Best Minivan for Families.

Honda also held onto a few familiar wins: the Honda Passport repeated as Best 2-Row Midsize SUV for Families, while the Honda Accord and Accord Hybrid extended their streak to two years as winners in the midsize car and hybrid car categories.

Here’s the full list:

  • 2026 Honda Passport — Best Midsize 2-Row SUV for Families
  • 2026 GMC Acadia — Best Midsize 3-Row SUV for Families
  • 2026 Hyundai Tucson — Best Compact SUV for Families
  • 2026 Honda Accord Hybrid — Best Hybrid Car for Families
  • 2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid — Best Compact Hybrid SUV for Families
  • 2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid — Best Midsize Hybrid SUV for Families
  • 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 — Best Compact EV SUV for Families
  • 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 — Best Midsize EV SUV for Families
  • 2026 GMC Yukon XL — Best Large SUV for Families
  • 2026 Honda Accord — Best Midsize Car for Families
  • 2026 Kia Carnival — Best Minivan for Families
  • 2026 Mazda CX-90 PHEV — Best PHEV SUV for Families
  • 2026 Honda Ridgeline — Best Midsize Pickup Truck for Families
  • 2026 Toyota Tundra — Best Full Size Pickup Truck for Families

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

will.vitka@wtop.com

