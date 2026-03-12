What are the best family cars for 2026?

U.S. News and World Report has released its 2026 Best Cars for Families awards, expanding the rankings this year with seven new categories.

If you’re not freaking out about oil prices and you’re in the market for a slick new ride for your family, U.S. News has a host of options for you to consider.

Let’s not say born to be wild, as the song proclaims, this is more born to be mild.

The outlet has released its 2026 Best Cars for Families awards, expanding the rankings this year with seven new categories. The awards now recognize 14 different vehicle classes, evaluating models based on safety, reliability, interior space and family-friendly features.

“With a variety of new awards added this year, the Best Cars for Families provides households of all kinds with expertly vetted options to fit their specific needs,” said Zach Doell, vehicle testing editor at U.S. News.

Hyundai led the pack, so to speak, taking home five awards across multiple categories.

The Hyundai Palisade Hybrid earned the inaugural title of Best Midsize Hybrid SUV for Families, while the Hyundai Ioniq 5 was named Best Compact EV SUV for Families. The Hyundai Ioniq 9 also picked up the first-ever Best Midsize EV SUV for Families award.

The Hyundai Tucson and Tucson Hybrid rounded out the automaker’s wins in the compact SUV and compact hybrid SUV categories.

Several new segments also made their debut this year, reflecting changing family vehicle needs.

The Mazda CX-90 PHEV was named Best Plug-in Hybrid SUV for Families, praised for its third-row seating and features. The Honda Ridgeline and Toyota Tundra took top honors in the new midsize and full-size pickup truck categories.

Other winners include the GMC Acadia for Best 3-Row Midsize SUV for Families and the GMC Yukon XL for Best Large SUV for Families.

In the minivan category, the Kia Carnival earned the title of Best Minivan for Families.

Honda also held onto a few familiar wins: the Honda Passport repeated as Best 2-Row Midsize SUV for Families, while the Honda Accord and Accord Hybrid extended their streak to two years as winners in the midsize car and hybrid car categories.

Here’s the full list:

2026 Honda Passport — Best Midsize 2-Row SUV for Families

2026 GMC Acadia — Best Midsize 3-Row SUV for Families

2026 Hyundai Tucson — Best Compact SUV for Families

2026 Honda Accord Hybrid — Best Hybrid Car for Families

2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid — Best Compact Hybrid SUV for Families

2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid — Best Midsize Hybrid SUV for Families

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 — Best Compact EV SUV for Families

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 — Best Midsize EV SUV for Families

2026 GMC Yukon XL — Best Large SUV for Families

2026 Honda Accord — Best Midsize Car for Families

2026 Kia Carnival — Best Minivan for Families

2026 Mazda CX-90 PHEV — Best PHEV SUV for Families

2026 Honda Ridgeline — Best Midsize Pickup Truck for Families

2026 Toyota Tundra — Best Full Size Pickup Truck for Families

