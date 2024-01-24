Kimberly-Clark: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $509 million. On a per-share…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $509 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.50. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.51 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue posted revenue of $4.97 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.99 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.76 billion, or $5.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.43 billion.

