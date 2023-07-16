Ice cream Sunday: How to get your hands on National Ice Cream Day deals

This year, National Ice Cream Day lands on Sunday, July 16, and some of the nation's top dessert options are offering deals meant to satisfy your sweet tooth.

I scream, you scream and we all scream for ice cream!

This year, National Ice Cream Day lands on Sunday, July 16, and some of the nation’s top dessert options are offering deals meant to satisfy your sweet tooth. Here are just a few options for the D.C. area residents looking for a cool break from the hot summer days.

Baskin-Robbins is giving its customers a full week to take advantage of $5 off orders totaling $20 or more (the deal is automatically applied when you shop on DoorDash and Uber Eats) through July 22. If you’re ordering online through the Baskin-Robbins app, you can use the discount code SEIZETHEYAY.

Bruster’s is offering a special set of deals while it celebrates National Ice Cream Month (which is, you guessed it, in July). This weekend, app users can grab double the Sweet Rewards points on any purchase and get a $3 reward just for signing up.

“It’s no secret that July is our favorite month. Coupling National Ice Cream Month with a series of new store openings across the country makes it an exciting time for the Bruster’s family. We are consistently growing and doing our part to provide the best possible experience to our loyal customer base,” said Jennifer Brinker, Vice President of Marketing for Bruster’s.

Customers can also grab some new flavors at recently opened locations in Haymarket and Alexandria, Virginia, and even participate in a giveaway for free ice cream for a year.

Now thru 7/16! We’re turning up the sweetness for Sweet Rewards members. DOUBLE POINTS weekend is here! Earn double sweet rewards on every delicious purchase this weekend only. 🍒 Not a member? Sign up online. pic.twitter.com/K2xhRKtIGk — brustersfresh (@BrustersFresh) July 15, 2023

Carvel ice cream enthusiasts can grab $5 off certain orders over $25 on Sunday, and Cold Stone Creamery is offering in-app rewards members the chance at a special offer. Dairy Queen is taking a $1 off dipped cones at any participating locations.

Dippin’ Dots is sharing the love with complimentary mini cups of ice cream at participating locations in the region.

“National Ice Cream Day is our favorite day of the year at Dippin’ Dots and we love to celebrate by giving our customers an extra special treat,” said Dana Knudsen, Senior Director of Marketing for Dippin’ Dots and Doc Popcorn.

Each location will only be giving out free ice cream during a two-hour window Sunday. Online orders Sunday also get a 20% discount from DippinDots.com using the promo code NICD23.

On Sunday, Dolcezza Gelato is offering all customers a buy one, get one free deal on all small gelato scoops. They’re featuring special summer flavors of their gelato including strawberry, terragon and blackberries and cream.

If you go to Here’s the Scoop in D.C. on Sunday, you will get a free soft serve if you donate to the Milton Douglas Scholarship Fund for DCPS students. All other desserts will be regular price but a portion of the sales for the day will be donated to the scholarship fund as well.

Ice Cream Jubilee are celebrating “loyalty members” with a $1 single scoop of ice cream on Sunday. You can sign up to be a loyalty member on their website.

Insomnia Cookies customers can grab a free scoop of ice cream with any purchase throughout the weekend in-store or online. If you’re planning to pick up your order, however, you won’t be able to take advantage of this deal.

