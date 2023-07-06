Is that a Jolly Rancher or something else? Feds crack down on cannabis-infused products that can fool kids

Federal authorities are responding against cannabis-infused snack foods that resemble popular snacks marketed for children.

The Federal Trade Commission and the Food and Drug Administration have sent cease and desist letters to six 6 companies, stating that the sale of edible cannabis products packaged to appear as popular snacks is deceptive and illegal.

“Companies must ensure that their products are marketed safely and responsibly, especially when it comes to protecting the well-being of children,” Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement.

Products under scrutiny include Stoneos, which resemble Oreo cookies, plus others resembling Doritos, Cheetos, Jolly Rancher and Nerds candy.

The FTC and FDA stress that children are particularly vulnerable to the effects of THC and instances of illness and hospitalization have been reported after consuming such products.

“That’s why we’re issuing warnings to several companies selling copycat food products containing delta-8 THC, which can be easily mistaken for popular foods that are appealing to children and can make it easy for a young child to ingest in very high doses without realizing it,” FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

The following companies were issued the cease and desist letters on June 29:

Delta Munchies LLC (Los Angeles, California) Exclusive Hemp Farms (Gilroy, California) and Etienne-DuBois, LLC/Oshipt (Henrico, Virginia) North Carolina Hemp Exchange, LLC, dba NC Hemp Shoppe (Raleigh, North Carolina) Dr. Smoke, LLC, aka Dr. S, LLC (Kansas City, Missouri) Nikte’s Wholesale, LLC (Albuquerque, New Mexico) and The Haunted Vapor Room (Franklin, New Jersey)

The letters each state that the FTC has reviewed the companies’ products and “the FTC has determined that their advertising may violate Section 5 of the FTC Act, which prohibits unfair or deceptive acts in or affecting commerce, including practices that present unwarranted health or safety risks,” according to the FTC.

Consumers who have these products in their homes are asked to ensure that children can’t access them.

