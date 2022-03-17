Delaware poultry plant workers vote to oust Teamsters union

Poultry producer Mountaire Farms says employees at southern Delaware processing plant have voted overwhelmingly to decertify their representation by the Teamsters union.

SELBYVILLE, Del. (AP) — Poultry producer Mountaire Farms says employees at southern Delaware processing plant have voted overwhelmingly to decertify their representation by the Teamsters union.

The company said workers at the Selbyville plant who are members of the Teamsters Local 355 voted 140-29 on Thursday to remove the union.

The vote comes three months after employees who were part of the United Food Commercial Workers union at the Selbyville plant voted to decertify that union.

Mountaire Corp. and its affiliates, Mountaire Farms and Mountaire Farms of Delaware, operate facilities in Arkansas, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina.

