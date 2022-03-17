RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | WNBA's Griner's detention extended | Russian businesses face backlash | Search for theater survivors | How to help
Home » Consumer News » Delaware poultry plant workers…

Delaware poultry plant workers vote to oust Teamsters union

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 7:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SELBYVILLE, Del. (AP) — Poultry producer Mountaire Farms says employees at southern Delaware processing plant have voted overwhelmingly to decertify their representation by the Teamsters union.

The company said workers at the Selbyville plant who are members of the Teamsters Local 355 voted 140-29 on Thursday to remove the union.

The vote comes three months after employees who were part of the United Food Commercial Workers union at the Selbyville plant voted to decertify that union.

Mountaire Corp. and its affiliates, Mountaire Farms and Mountaire Farms of Delaware, operate facilities in Arkansas, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Dept streamlines HR processes after hiring pilot exceeds expectations

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up