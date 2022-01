NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published January 25, 2022, about Fashion Nova, The Associated Press erroneously reported that…

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published January 25, 2022, about Fashion Nova, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the company was fined $4.2 million by the Federal Trade Commission. The $4.2 million was part of a settlement, not a fine.

