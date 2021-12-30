CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Biogen, Norwegian Cruise Line fall, R.R. Donnelley rises

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 4:32 PM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, down 56 cents to $21.02

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended passengers avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status.

Micron Technology, down $2.28 to $93.89

The company said its memory chip output has been hindered by a lockdown in the Chinese city of Xi’an intended to contain the coronavirus omicron variant.

Kroger, up 43 cents to $45.14

The supermarket chain operator announced a $1 billion stock buyback program.

R.R. Donnelley, up 59 cents to $11.26

The company received an offer to be acquired for $11 a share in cash, above the $10.85 a share deal it made to by sold to Chatham Asset Management.

Alcoa, down 42 cents to $59.21

The company reached an agreement with workers at its San Ciprián aluminum plant in Spain to resolve issues stemming from high energy prices.

Biogen, down $18.31 to $240

Samsung Biologics denied reports that it was interested in buying the U.S. company.

NV5 Global, down $1.13 to $136.62

The consulting company said it was buying Optimal Energy, an energy efficiency consulting firm. Terms weren’t disclosed.

Tesla, down $15.85 to $1,070.34

The company is recalling certain Model 3s because a cable for its backup camera can become worn and fail to transmit images to the dashboard console.

