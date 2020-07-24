John Lewis to lie in state at Capitol Rotunda

Late Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis will lie in state in the United States Capitol Rotunda on Monday.

Late Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis will lie in state in the United States Capitol Rotunda on Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Thursday.

The ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 27, with an invitation-only arrival ceremony, followed by a public viewing Monday and Tuesday at the top of the East Front Steps of the U.S. Capitol.

COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place, including a mask requirement to enter the line and strictly enforced social distancing.

With high temperatures and rain in the forecast for early next week, those wishing to attend are encouraged to bring water and umbrellas.

The Monday viewing line is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m., and the Tuesday viewing runs from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lewis’ family, citing pandemic-related health concerns, has requested well-wishers avoid traveling cross country to pay respects at the Capitol, and is expected to announce further details on a separate socially-distanced ceremony.

Lewis died last week at the age of 80. The Georgia Democrat was respected by both sides of the aisle, and was labeled by some as the “conscience of Congress.”

Virtual tributes to Lewis may be posted online using the hashtags #BelovedCommunity or #HumanDignity.