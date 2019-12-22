OnStar customers can get on-demand Santa tracking Christmas Eve

Every year WTOP teams up with NORAD to track Santa and keep everyone informed about what Santa is up to, but this year, Onstar customers will be able to get that information on demand.

Long car rides with the kids can be excruciating. And on Christmas Eve, your kids are likely to be excited about Santa, restless from sitting in the car, maybe even worried Santa might leave the presents at the wrong house if you’re going away. In general, not on their best behavior.

Every year WTOP teams up with NORAD to track Santa and keep everyone informed about what the big guy is up to. But this year, Onstar customers will be able to get that information on demand, which could be especially helpful if you’ve driven outside of the WTOP listening area.

“Santa Claus is coming to town,” notes Arne Magnotta, the director of global subscriptions with Onstar. “Simply press the blue button, ask the Onstar adviser where Santa is located, and we use the NORAD GPS technology to specifically detail the exact location of where he is at that specific time.”

This will be open to all Onstar customers from 6 a.m. on Christmas Eve until 5 a.m. eastern on Christmas Day, and you can call as many times as you’d like, or need, to keep the kids in line.

“It’s just a fun way to help spread the holiday cheer and embrace the spirit of the season,” said Magnotta.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.