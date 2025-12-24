Last minute questions for Santa from WTOP’s youngest listeners

We know Santa is busy on Christmas Eve, but as he makes his way to the D.C. area, he took a few minutes to address some last-minute questions from WTOP’s youngest listeners.
Listen to the interview or read the transcript below.
The transcript below has been lightly edited for clarity.
- Ellie, of Potomac, Maryland:
How big is your sleigh? How long does it take to go around the world in one night? How fast do your reindeers go, and how many presents can fit in your sack?
- Santa:
My sleigh is normal size, but it uses magic to hold as much as it needs to hold. And it’s faster than a shooting star, even quicker than the blink of an eye.
And I think she asked about how long it takes to go around the world. It takes a full day. But because of the different time zones, I can stretch one second, you see, into a whole hour. So, the trip takes about 24 hours. To you all, it’s just one night, but for me, it’s a very long and wonderful adventure.
And the reindeer, they like to trot, but when they’ve had their magic oats, they travel at the speed of starlight. That’s much faster than any airplane.
And I think Ellie asked about how many presents in the sack? Every single one! We never get too full. No, thankfully, and it never gets too heavy for me to carry it. It’s bottomless and connects directly to my workshop.
- Ellen, of Bethesda, Maryland:
Is Santa friends with Frosty the Snowman?
- Santa:
Another good question. That’s from Ellen. I remember Ellen. She’s 6-years-old, and she was five years old just last year.
Frosty is one of my best of friends. Yes, in fact, he usually visits the North Pole when it gets a bit too warm down south for him. He likes the cold, and we like to have snowball fights. But I have to be careful. He’s a snowman, you know? He has a very impressive throwing arm, and he loves the cold as much as I do and he always brings a big smile with him.
- Mia, of Baltimore County, Maryland:
Where do you live, Santa? How do you keep your house warm?
- Santa:
Oh, now those are very important questions. Well, I live at the very top of the world in a magical place called the North Pole. It’s tucked away behind some secret snowy mountains where the Northern Lights dance in the sky almost every night.
And Mrs. Claus, she keeps a giant stone fireplace roaring with logs all day long.
The real secret is the Christmas spirit. The more kindness there is in the world, the warmer our little cottage and the whole world will stay. Plus, I have very thick socks too.
Those are excellent questions from Ellen and Ellie and Mia. I’ll make sure they have an extra special good Christmas this year!
