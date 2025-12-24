Last minute questions for Santa from WTOP’s youngest listeners

How big is your sleigh? How long does it take to go around the world in one night? How fast do your reindeers go, and how many presents can fit in your sack?

My sleigh is normal size, but it uses magic to hold as much as it needs to hold. And it’s faster than a shooting star, even quicker than the blink of an eye.

And I think she asked about how long it takes to go around the world. It takes a full day. But because of the different time zones, I can stretch one second, you see, into a whole hour. So, the trip takes about 24 hours. To you all, it’s just one night, but for me, it’s a very long and wonderful adventure.

And the reindeer, they like to trot, but when they’ve had their magic oats, they travel at the speed of starlight. That’s much faster than any airplane.

And I think Ellie asked about how many presents in the sack? Every single one! We never get too full. No, thankfully, and it never gets too heavy for me to carry it. It’s bottomless and connects directly to my workshop.