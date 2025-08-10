At least 3 people dead in house fire involving entrapment in Maryland’s Charles Co.

Three people are dead and three people remain missing following a house fire in Charles County, Maryland, Sunday morning.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal said the search continues as investigators work with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Sunday afternoon. There were nine people in the house at the time of the fire, according to officials.

Heavy machinery was going to be brought to the scene to help remove debris Sunday afternoon.

WTOP’s Jimmy Alexander reported “the house was engulfed in flames, and (fire officials) said it took them over an hour to get the fire in under control.”

The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department and several surrounding departments initially responded to the 3000 block of Declaration Court North around 8:40 a.m. for reports of a dwelling fire with a reported entrapment.

Over 70 personnel were at the scene, Alexander said. Authorities are still working to make sure they find everyone that was missing.

One firefighter had to be sent to the hospital for an emergency, as another first responder was treated at the scene.

The fire marshal said they were unsure if the home had smoke alarms, adding that the incident serves as a reminder to ensure locals have working alarms in their homes, Alexander reported.

The marshal also underscored that the public should have their own fire drills in their homes so everyone knows how to safely escape in emergencies.

See a map of the location of the fire below:

