A smoke alarm had been disconnected in Waldorf house fire that killed 6

A smoke alarm inside the Waldorf home that went up in flames Sunday morning, leaving four children and two adults dead, had been disconnected and had no battery installed, the Maryland fire marshal’s office said.

It’s not clear whether there were any active smoke alarms inside the home. Fire investigators found the disconnected smoke alarm in the basement of the home in the 3000 block of Declaration Court North. The alarms on the first and second floors of the home were destroyed in the fire.

Fire officials linked nine people to the home, and said Wednesday they believe the victims are the wife and three kids of the homeowner, and the wife and child of another surviving occupant of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and fire investigators have not found any evidence of arson. Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire said Sunday the fire originated on the right side of the home within an enclosed porch.

Flames engulfed the entire home, which was reduced largely to ash and rubble.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said it would release the names, ages and official causes of death for the victims of the fire once the medical examiner’s office completes its examinations.

