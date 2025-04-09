9-year-old accidentally discharges gun at Charles Co. school while getting paper from backpack

A 9-year-old student at Billingsley Elementary School in Waldorf, Maryland, accidentally discharged a handgun that was in a backpack on Thursday morning.

A 9-year-old student at Billingsley Elementary School in Waldorf, Maryland, accidentally discharged a handgun that was in a backpack on Thursday morning.

There were no injuries, but Billingsley students were dismissed early out of an abundance of caution. The school will be closed Friday for students and staff.

In a post on Facebook, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said a teacher and a school resource officer quickly retrieved the loaded gun from the student’s book bag and that no one was injured.

The sheriff’s office said the gun, a .357 caliber revolver, may belong to a relative who was visiting the student’s family.

According to the sheriff’s office, the student was retrieving a piece of paper from the backpack and accidentally discharged the weapon at around 10:24 a.m. The student was seated at a desk with the backpack between the student’s legs when the gun went off and the bullet was fired into the ground, the sheriff’s office said.

Charles County Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro said in a release that she’s “deeply grateful that no students or staff members were injured.”

Navarro said the school system will be working with local law enforcement in its investigation and provide the school community with resources and counseling.

“This is a situation that no student, teacher, staff member, parent or community member should ever have to face. I recognize the emotional impact this has on our community, and I am committed to keeping everyone informed as we learn more about what happened. We will be hosting a community meeting after spring break to discuss the incident and answer questions with the Billingsley community,” she wrote.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.