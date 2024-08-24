‘It really doesn’t get more horrific than that’: DC man sentenced in 1979 murder of Maryland woman

A D.C. man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for the rape and murder of a Maryland woman in a case that wasn't solved for over four decades.

A D.C. man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for the rape and murder of a Maryland woman in a case that wasn’t solved for over four decades.

Andre Taylor, 63, was found guilty in July of first-degree murder in the death of Vickie Lynn Belk in 1979.

In a news release, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West said Belk left behind “a tremendous legacy, and the family carries on a tremendous legacy.”

“The crime is a horrific loss of a life — the violence was extreme. The amount of fear and terror that preceded the violence doesn’t exist in most cases,” West said, adding that the murder was “so heinous, I can’t think of a lesser sentence that would be appropriate.”

Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington said the murder caused “generational trauma” because it took 45 years to solve. Covington also said he admires Belk’s family for having “so much grit, determination and grace” throughout the legal process.

“[Belk’s] son grew up without a mother. Her parents had to bury their daughter. Her parents had to lay on their deathbed not knowing who killed their daughter. Her grandchildren never got a chance to meet their grandmother,” Covington said in a news release. “When you victimize someone like this and then murder them, it really doesn’t get more horrific than that.”

Belk’s disappearance and murder

At the time of her death, Belk, who was 28, was living in Suitland, Maryland, and worked at the Department of Agriculture. But, on Aug. 28, 1979, she was reported missing by her boyfriend after she didn’t come home from work.

A day later, Belk’s body was found by a teenager along Route 277 in Charles County. She had a gunshot wound to the side of her head and was unclothed from the waist down, prosecutors said.

Authorities began to investigate her murder immediately, but eventually, as Charles County detectives tried unsuccessfully to find new leads and clues, the case went cold.

DNA’s breakthrough in the case

In recent years that Detective Sgt. John Elliott of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division took another look at the case.

Aided by advancements in forensic science, investigators submitted Belk’s clothing for more advanced DNA testing in 2022.

The effort gathered enough DNA from the suspect to submit it to the FBI’s national DNA database, CODIS.

There was a breakthrough in the case in November 2022 when the sheriff’s office was informed the DNA results came back with a match: Andre Taylor.

Taylor was arrested and charged with Belk’s murder in June 2023. According to prosecutors, he denied murdering Belk when speaking with detectives but he “admitted to actions that amounted to … rape.”

Authorities said there is no evidence Belk and Taylor knew each other prior to her murder.

Belk’s family created the Vickie Belk Scholarship Foundation, which awards scholarships in her honor to graduating seniors at Oakland Baptist Church (OBC) in Alexandria, Virginia.

“Through this scholarship, Vickie’s love for education and the youth of OBC continues,” the organization said, adding that the namesake gift has already aided roughly 100 graduates.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this story.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.