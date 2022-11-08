Charles County sheriff’s officer indicted on rape, solicitation of prostitution charges

A Charles County Grand Jury has indicted a former Charles County Sheriff officer in connection with second-degree rape, solicitation of prostitution, and misconduct in office.

Bryan Antwain Keys, Jr., 36, a seven-year veteran of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, was “relieved of his duties” in January, after the agency was made aware of the allegations.

“Keys was suspended immediately once we were made aware of the allegations,” Charles County spokesperson Diane Richardson told WTOP.

She said the investigation into the allegations was finalized and presented to the grand jury on Nov 4. After the indictment, he was arrested.

“Once charged with a crime, he is suspended without pay until his court date,” Richardson told WTOP.

A judge ordered that Keys be released from the Charles County Detention Center as long as he meets the requirements for electronic monitoring, according to a news release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

“This officer’s actions are contrary to the values and the professionalism of the Agency. I want to make our community aware of this indictment and reassure them that we investigated these allegations to the fullest extent,” said Maj. Ronald Farrell, assistant sheriff of administration for Charles County.