ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
Home » Charles County, MD News » Charles County sheriff's officer…

Charles County sheriff’s officer indicted on rape, solicitation of prostitution charges

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

November 8, 2022, 10:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Charles County, Maryland, grand jury has indicted a former Charles County sheriff’s officer in connection with second-degree rape, solicitation of prostitution and misconduct in office.

Bryan Antwain Keys, Jr., 36, a seven-year veteran of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, was “relieved of his duties” in January, after the agency was made aware of the allegations.

“Keys was suspended immediately once we were made aware of the allegations,” Charles County spokesperson Diane Richardson told WTOP.

She said the investigation into the allegations was finalized and presented to the grand jury on Nov 4. After the indictment, he was arrested.

“Once charged with a crime, he is suspended without pay until his court date,” Richardson told WTOP.

A judge ordered that Keys be released from the Charles County Detention Center as long as he meets the requirements for electronic monitoring, according to a news release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

“This officer’s actions are contrary to the values and the professionalism of the Agency. I want to make our community aware of this indictment and reassure them that we investigated these allegations to the fullest extent,” said Maj. Ronald Farrell, assistant sheriff of administration for Charles County.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up