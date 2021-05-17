Charles County, Maryland's public school district and health department have announced COVID-vaccination events inside a few of the district’s high schools, as the region’s effort to get older children vaccinated ramps up.

Kids 12 and older will be given priority registration at the following events.

Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at La Plata High School (6035 Radio Station Road in La Plata).

May 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Westlake High School (3300 Middletown Road in Waldorf).

June 2 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Henry E. Lackey High School (3000 Chicamuxen Road in Indian Head).

June 8 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Thomas Stone High School (3785 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf).

To register, visit the Charles County Health Department’s website.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at these events, which will be held inside the gym or cafeteria. Parents with any questions about the Pfizer vaccine or these vaccination events can call the Health Department at 301-609-6717.