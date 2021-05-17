CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Audi Field mask update | DC restrictions lifted | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Charles Co. prioritizes kids at upcoming COVID-vaccination events

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

May 17, 2021, 1:00 PM

Charles County Public Schools and the county health department will host COVID-vaccination events inside a few of the district’s high schools, as the region’s effort to get older children vaccinated ramps up.

Kids 12 and older will be given priority registration at the following events.

  • Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at La Plata High School (6035 Radio Station Road in La Plata).
  • May 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Westlake High School (3300 Middletown Road in Waldorf).
  • June 2 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Henry E. Lackey High School (3000 Chicamuxen Road in Indian Head).
  • June 8 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Thomas Stone High School (3785 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf).

To register, visit the Charles County Health Department’s website.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at these events, which will be held inside the gym or cafeteria. Parents with any questions about the Pfizer vaccine or these vaccination events can call the Health Department at 301-609-6717.

Jack Pointer

Jack Pointer is a writer and editor with a variety of news and publishing experience, including more than a decade at The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

