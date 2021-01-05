Charles County expands mobile meal bus service for students

Charles County, Maryland, has expanded its mobile meal bus service for students to more locations.

Starting Wednesday, school buses will deliver meals to additional locations Monday through Friday. And more sites may be added as they are finalized, a Charles County Public Schools news release said.

The mobile meal bags are free for all children ages 2 to 18, and they include heat-and-serve food items.

The meals can be picked up by children or parents, who have a form of ID for their child. Mobile meal service will be canceled when schools call for an inclement weather code or delay.

You can find the mobile meal bus schedule on the school system’s website, including pickup times and locations.

