2 teenagers arrested in deadly shooting of Charles County man

Abigail Constantino

May 1, 2020, 11:55 PM

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting of a Charles County, Maryland, man.

Avante Kenneth Tazewell, 18, of Accokeek, and Courtney Ann Smith, 18, of Waldorf, are linked to the death of 26-year-old Trevon Smiley, of Waldorf.

Officers arrived on the 2000 block of Aldermans Place in Waldorf around 2:10 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found Smiley with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead while being taken to the hospital.

Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Tazewell shot Smiley; Smith drove Tazewell from the shooting and continued to help him since the shooting.

Smith was arrested Wednesday on a charge of accessory after the fact relating to first-degree murder.

Tazewell turned himself in Thursday and was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on what happened should call Charles County Sheriff’s Office detectives at 301-609-6501.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place:

