2 teenagers arrested in deadly shooting of Charles County man

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting of a Charles County, Maryland, man.
Avante Kenneth Tazewell, 18, of Accokeek, and Courtney Ann Smith, 18, of Waldorf, are linked to the death of 26-year-old Trevon Smiley, of Waldorf.
Officers arrived on the 2000 block of Aldermans Place in Waldorf around 2:10 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found Smiley with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead while being taken to the hospital.
Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Tazewell shot Smiley; Smith drove Tazewell from the shooting and continued to help him since the shooting.
Smith was arrested Wednesday on a charge of accessory after the fact relating to first-degree murder.
Tazewell turned himself in Thursday and was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on what happened should call Charles County Sheriff’s Office detectives at 301-609-6501.
Below is a map of where the shooting took place: