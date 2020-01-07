Former Charles County JV wrestling coach charged with child sex abuse

George Andrew Taylor, 34, who recently worked for two different public school systems in southern Maryland, is accused of child sex abuse.

A Waldorf man, who recently worked for two different public school systems in southern Maryland, is accused of child sex abuse.

The alleged abuse was reported in December, and 34-year-old George Andrew Taylor was charged Tuesday by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the victim was assaulted in both Charles and Calvert counties, and Taylor is known to the victim’s family.

Taylor was most recently employed by Calvert County Public Schools. Before that, Taylor worked as a building service worker for Charles County Public Schools, from November 2014 until January 2018, specifically at John Hanson Middle School and T.C. Martin Elementary School.

In 2015, Taylor also worked as a junior varsity wrestling coach at St. Charles High School. That same year, he sent text messages to an eighth-grade student over a period of two weeks.

An investigation by human resources staff determined the messages were not suggestive, and no physical contact was reported between Taylor and the student. Taylor was told to stop contacting the student.

At the time, Taylor was hired by Charles County Public Schools in 2014. He underwent a background check with the state of Maryland and the FBI, and did not have a criminal history.

Investigators from both counties are still working to determine if Taylor broke any laws while working for either school system. The alleged abuse did not happen on Charles County Public Schools’ property, or during the time Taylor worked there.

A letter sent home to parents Tuesday by Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Kimberly Hill said:

“I am notifying you of the charges because Mr. Taylor worked for and coached with CCPS for three years and your child may know him. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office alerted us to the charges today and is asking that anyone having any information about inappropriate activities concerning Mr. Taylor to contact Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.