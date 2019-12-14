Suspect arrested for kidnapping woman, forcing her to withdraw cash from ATMs

Law enforcement officials on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a woman from her Waldorf, Maryland, home on Wednesday and then forcing her to withdraw cash from several ATMs before leaving her barefoot on the side of the road.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that Marc Christopher Brown, Jr., 26, of Waldorf, was arrested in connection to the Dec. 11 incident. He has been charged with kidnapping, robbery, first-degree assault and home invasion, among other related charges.

Brown was burglarizing the woman’s house when she came home, according to the sheriff’s office. He then bound her hands and forced her into her car around 7:30 p.m., the victim told Prince George’s County police.

He drove the victim to several ATMs in an attempt to withdraw money from her account.

During the time Brown allegedly held the victim hostage, police said he reversed her car through the doors of an AMF bowling alley in Waldorf in order to access the ATM inside. He then left when he saw the machine was not working.

A security camera at the AMF Waldorf Lanes captured footage of the incident.

After several hours, Brown released the victim in an isolated area of Accokeek, Maryland, around 4 a.m. Thursday. She was found walking barefoot with her hands still tied.

After speaking with the victim and conducting an investigation, detectives established Brown as the primary suspect in the case. He is being held on no bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Police are still searching for the victim’s car — a black 2010 Toyota Camry with Maryland tags 6BM 3802. The car likely has damage to the rear end.

Anyone with more information about this case can call Detective H. Burgess at (301) 609-6494. To submit a tip anonymously, call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, or submit a tip online. There’s a $1,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

