Sheriff: Woman abducted, forced to get cash from ATMs and left in Prince George’s Co.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office is looking for a stolen car and the suspect involved in a kidnapping and robbery that ended early Thursday. See photos and video.

A woman was kidnapped Wednesday night from her Waldorf home and forced to withdraw money from different area ATMs before she was left on a roadside in Prince George’s County, Maryland, officials said. Now, the sheriff’s office is looking for her stolen car and asking the public’s help to identify a suspect.

The woman was found in Accokeek, Maryland, near the intersection of Accokeek Road and Gardiner Road just before 4 a.m. Thursday. She told the Prince George’s County police officers that she had been abducted around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday by a man who was already inside her home.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the man then forced the woman into her car and drove her to different ATMs so that she could withdraw money for him. He then left her and drove off in her car.

A short time later, the man apparently backed the woman’s car into the front of the AMF Waldorf Lanes, at 11920 Acton Lane, in Waldorf, the sheriff’s office said. When he got out, he walked to the ATM inside but soon left when he realized the ATM wasn’t working. He drove off in the victim’s car.

The sheriff’s office is still looking for the car and for the suspect.

They described the suspect as a man with a light complexion, between 20 to 30 years old, and about 5-foot-8 with a medium build.

The woman’s car is a 2010 black four-door Toyota Camry with Maryland plates 6BM 3802; there’s damage to the back of the car.

The sheriff’s office also released security footage of what appears to be the suspect backing into the front of the bowling alley. You can see the suspect, with his face covered, walking inside. Watch below.

Anyone with more information about this case can call Detective H. Burgess at (301) 609-6494. To submit a tip anonymously, call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, or submit a tip online. There’s a $1,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

