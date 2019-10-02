Home » Charles County, MD News » Charles Co. police using…

Charles Co. police using dogs, drones, helicopter to search for stabbing suspect

Jack Moore

October 2, 2019, 10:18 AM

Police in Charles County, Maryland, are searching for a man in Nanjemoy after they say he stabbed two people Wednesday morning.

Police said Deon Johnson, 24, broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house on Port Tobacco Road near Holly Springs Road just after 5:30 a.m. He stabbed two people inside and then fled into the woods, police said.

One person was flown to a local hospital with serious injuries. The other person’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.

Police are using search dogs, a drone and a helicopter to look for Johnson.

Below is a map showing the location where the stabbing was reported:

WTOP’s Alicia Abelson contributed to this report.

