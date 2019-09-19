Home » Charles County, MD News » Pedestrian killed in Charles…

Pedestrian killed in Charles County crash

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

September 19, 2019, 11:08 PM

A man was killed following a crash in Charles County, Maryland, Thursday.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. in Waldorf. A vehicle was traveling southbound on Crain Highway and Holly Lane when it hit a man on the road, a spokesman from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man died on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Below is the area where the incident happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Charles County, MD News Local News Maryland News
Crain Highway crash holly lane

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up