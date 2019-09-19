Pedestrian killed in Charles County crash

A man was killed following a crash in Charles County, Maryland, Thursday night.

A man was killed following a crash in Charles County, Maryland, Thursday.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. in Waldorf. A vehicle was traveling southbound on Crain Highway and Holly Lane when it hit a man on the road, a spokesman from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man died on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Below is the area where the incident happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.