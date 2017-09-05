Sheriff: Man in custody over fatal Charles Co. shooting

202
By Patrick Roth
and Lisa Weiner September 5, 2017 9:25 am 09/05/2017 09:25am
WASHINGTON — The suspect in a homicide in Charles County, Maryland, surrendered to police officers on Tuesday morning.

The Charles County Sheriff announced that 35-year-old Brian Pierce surrendered to officers at La Plata district station after a brief manhunt.

Pierce is accused of shooting two men outside of a house in the 6000 block of Port Tobacco Road in the rural area of Nanjemoy on Monday afternoon.

When police arrived on the scene, one man, 39-year-old Robert Tywaughn Branson, was pronounced dead; the other was taken to the hospital and was in serious condition.

Police said Pierce knew both of the victims and the incident started as an argument that soon escalated.

Pierce fled the scene in his car, leading to a search for Pierce.

At one point, police took to Twitter to tell residents in the area of Friendship Landing Road to keep their doors locked and call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

Pierce turned himself at 7:30 a.m., he faces charges first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault and other related charges.

Police say they don’t know the exact motive at this point.

 

 

