Miss county fair food? Calvert Co. serves some up at weekend drive-thru

A concession company has come up with a unique solution for those who are pining for some classic fair foods in the absence of this year's county fair.

Many county fairs in the region have been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that means a lot of people will be missing out on a summer staple: fair food.

A concession company, Phelps Concessions, has come up with a unique solution for those who are brokenhearted over the loss: A “Fair Food Drive-Thru.”

The concept kicked off at the Calvert County Fairgrounds on Friday evening, and will continue serving food noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. See the full details here.

The menu includes longtime county fair favorites such as funnel cakes, corn dogs, deep-fried Twinkies and freshly squeezed lemonade.

But there are also more elaborate eats for sale, such as Philly cheesesteak egg rolls, Texas toast grilled cheese pulled pork barbecue sandwiches and Krispy Kreme doughnut cheeseburgers.

This year’s Calvert County Fair, which had been scheduled for late September through early October, was canceled in July.