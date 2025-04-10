‘End of an era’: The last RadioShack in Maryland is closing its doors

Before the 2000s, RadioShack was the place to go if you needed a cable or help with anything tech-related. Now, the last brick-and-mortar store in Maryland is closing its doors.

The last RadioShack in Maryland is closing in April. It is in Prince Frederick, Maryland. (Courtesy Edward King) The last RadioShack in Maryland is closing in April. It is in Prince Frederick, Maryland. (Courtesy Edward King) “I’m not one to sit at home, so I’m going to find something to do,” said Cindy Henning, the store’s manager and sole employee.

After more than 40 years, the RadioShack in Prince Frederick is shutting down.

Henning told WTOP she’s going to miss it dearly. She’s worked there for three decades.

“We would have a lot of fun. That was half of our day was to have fun with people and show them how electronics work,” Henning said.

It was owned and operated by longtime local resident Michael King, who passed away at the end of January at the age of 79. His son Edward has taken over as owner.

“It’s the end of an era,” he said.

King said his grandfather owned a TV repair shop in the 50s and then his dad worked with him. They started carrying RadioShack products and grew to franchise three stores in Maryland.

The RadioShack franchise first declared bankruptcy in 2015. King said they used the RadioShack name, but they don’t have a warehouse in the U.S., so they were buying product from other wholesalers and selling it.

“It was fun while it lasted, but it’s not the same anymore,” King said. “I know my dad realized that.”

The store’s last day is Saturday, April 26.

Henning said she really enjoyed her job and fixing items for customers.

She said that since she didn’t go through training, Edward’s father said she couldn’t officially be a repair tech. But through the years, she honed her skills.

Before he passed away, she said he was incredibly impressed with her growth.

“Last year, (Michael King) informed me, ‘I can’t give you the title because you didn’t go to college, but you do a heck of a good job repairing things and fixing it and taking care of people,'” Henning said.

