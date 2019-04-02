2 killed, nearly a dozen displaced in Calvert Co. house fire

Two people died and nearly a dozen people have been displaced by a two-alarm fire in Chesapeake Beach, Maryland.

NBC Washington reports a woman and her 13-year-old granddaughter who were new to the neighborhood, according to neighbors, died in the Calvert County fire.

State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci said the two-alarm fire occurred around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday outside a townhouse along Gordon Stinnett Avenue. The fire burned its way into the home, and a total of five townhouses were completely destroyed by the fire, though multiple others were also damaged.

Geraci confirmed the two fatalities and said 10-12 families were displaced by the fire. The fire caused over $1 million in damages, he estimated.

Eight firefighters were hurt, three of whom were transported to area hospitals with minor burns and other physical injuries.

Mayor of Chesapeake Beach Pat Mahoney said in a statement: “The Mayor, Town Council and Town staff are incredibly saddened by the damage encountered within our community today and joins the Board of County Commissioners in extending our deepest condolences to the families and first responders involved in this afternoon’s fire.

The Town’s Department of Public Works, County Department of Public Safety, Fire and Rescue EMS volunteers are commended for their quick response and support of those in need of immediate care. The American Red Cross is currently working to provide additional support to those impacted. The Town of Chesapeake Beach and the Board of County Commissioners will continue to coordinate to ensure support continues.

“We will provide updates to the community as we have more information.”

Geraci said the investigation is expected to continue on Thursday.

