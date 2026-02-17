Why a food marketing guru says Shamrock Shake is ‘extremely successful’

A food marketing expert says McDonald's Shamrock Shake "has a lot going for it."

It’s that time of year again. The “Golden Arches” are turning green — as in shamrock green.

McDonald’s is rolling out the Shamrock Shake at its restaurant locations for a limited time.

“The Shamrock Shake has a lot going for it,” John Lord, a longtime food marketing expert, said. “First of all, it’s a specialty item, available only very narrowly during the year for a few weeks. That makes it sought after because people cannot get it all the time.”

The Shamrock Shake was born in Connecticut in 1967, when a local restaurant owner wanted to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, according to McDonald’s. The shake then moved to more locations in 1970, becoming a real hit in some cities.

McDonald’s says the shake became a true national product in 2012.

“The fact it is still the subject of annual promotions, and the fact they keep coming back to it, means it has good sales and produces revenue profits,” Lord said. “It certainly is one of the best things they’ve ever done, and among seasonal items, or items that are available only periodically like the McRib, it’s extremely successful.”

The Shamrock Shake is made from vanilla ice cream, Shamrock syrup and whipped cream — so the shake carries a high calorie count. The large version is 800 calories. The medium is 540 calories. And the small clocks in at 500 calories.

Still, if there were a fast-food hall of fame, Lord thinks the Shamrock Shake would get in.

“If longevity is one measure of fame, then I certainly think it would get a lot of votes,” he said.

