Michelin Guide doesn’t include any new stars for DC restaurants

A dish from Spanish restaurant Xiquet, which earned a Michelin star.(Courtesy Xiquet)

The awards for the 2025 D.C. Michelin Guide were announced during a ceremony in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Michelin demoted what was previously the region’s only three-starred restaurant; The Inn at Little Washington is now a two-star establishment.

Besides that demotion, all other restaurants on D.C.’s list maintained their star status designation from last year.

D.C. restaurateur and activist José Andrés received the Northeast Cities Mentor Chef Award. Michelin praised Andrés’ focus on sharing his talents with others as well as his ownership over a wide variety of award-winning restaurants, including minibar with two Michelin stars.

Two restaurants were added to Michelin’s Bib Gourmand list.

PhoXotic and Your Only Friend were given that status, which celebrates restaurants that offer quality food at a reasonable price.

PhoXotic serves Vietnamese food, including butcher’s rolls and pho bowls.

Your Only Friend is a self-described “sandwich bar” with offerings such as the “Hot Nug” sandwich, loaded with chicken nuggets and Nashville hot sauce.

Both eateries were recently highlighted on a list of eight D.C. restaurants recommended by Michelin. None of those recommended restaurants earned Michelin stars Tuesday night.

According to Michelin’s website, one-star status goes to restaurants with “top-quality ingredients and prepare dishes with distinct flavors.”

Two stars represent restaurants with “expertly crafted dishes, with food that is both refined and inspired.”

Restaurants where “the cooking elevates the craft to an art form” are awarded the highest honor of three stars.

Green stars are for restaurants that maintain an “exceptional commitment to sustainability.”

Last year, two restaurants earned their stars for the first time: Vegetarian Latin American restaurant Mita and Japanese sushi restaurant Omakase at Barracks Row.

The full 2025 D.C. Michelin Guide is posted online. Here’s a look at which restaurants made the cut for star or Bib Gourmand.

DC’s 2025 Michelin Stars

Two stars

Jônt — Contemporary

minibar — Contemporary

The Inn at Little Washington — American

One star

Albi — Middle Eastern

Bresca — Contemporary

Causa — Peruvian

Elcielo Washington — Columbian

Fiola — Italian

Gravitas — Contemporary

Imperfecto: The Chef’s Table — Latin American

Kinship — Contemporary

Little Pearl — Contemporary

Masseria — Italian

Métier — Contemporary

Mita — Vegetarian

Omakase at Barracks Row — Japanese

Oyster Oyster — Vegetarian

Pineapple and Pearls — Contemporary

Rania — Indian

Rooster & Owl — Contemporary

Rose’s Luxury — Contemporary

Sushi Nakazawa — Japanese

Tail Up Goat — Contemporary

The Dabney — American

Xiquet — Spanish

Green stars

The Inn at Little Washington — American

Oyster Oyster — Vegetarian

Bib Gourmand

Amparo Fondita — Mexican

Astoria D.C. — Asian

Cane — Caribbean

Daru — Indian

Dauphine’s — Creole

Ellē — Contemporary

Hitching Post — Southern

Ivy City Smokehouse — Seafood

Karizma Modern Indian — Indian

L’Ardente — Italian

La Tejana — Mexican

Laos in Town — South East Asian

Lapis — Afghan

Maketto — Asian

Menya Hosaki — Japanese

Oyamel — Mexican

PhoXotic — Vietnamese

Queen’s English — Chinese

Residents Cafe & Bar — Contemporary

Sababa — Mediterranean

Stellina Pizzeria — Pizza

Taqueria Habanero — Mexican

The Red Hen — Italian

Toki Underground — Japanese

Unconventional Diner — American

Yellow — Middle Eastern

Your Only Friend — Gastropub

Zaytinya — Mediterranean

