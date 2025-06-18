Tinned fish is having its moment. José Andrés wants a piece of it

Americans eat about one billion pounds of canned tuna a year, making it one of the most popular fish choices in the U.S., but canned tuna is about as close to tinned fish as most Americans get.

Tinned fish is however, enjoying a surge in U.S. popularity in recent years as a high-protein snack or meal, from lunchboxes (though not an office mate-friendly smell) to high-end restaurant menus.

One of D.C.’s best-known chefs wants more people to try it.

José Andrés has added a line of tinned fish to his retail website, including sardines, anchovies, mussels and smoked octopus. There’s a familiar white tuna and expensive razor clams.

“Tinned seafood is my secret weapon,” Andrés said. “There is no more perfect snack in the world than discovering the delicious bursts of the ocean that awaits you inside every can.”

The line of tinned fish from Andrés is called FishSnax, and range in price from about $10 to $50. Most are packed in olive oil, lemon or pickle sauce.

Andrés has built a broad empire off his well-known restaurants, including cookbooks, a media company, podcasts and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen.

